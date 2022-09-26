Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $5,484,400.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $5,688,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $6,891,600.00.
- On Thursday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,000.00.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $123.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average is $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $453.61.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
