Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $5,484,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $5,688,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $6,891,600.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $123.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average is $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $453.61.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

