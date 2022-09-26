STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

Several research firms have commented on STE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 3.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in STERIS by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in STERIS by 7.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 838.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS stock opened at $167.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.75. STERIS has a 12 month low of $162.19 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

