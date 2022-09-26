StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $6.35.
