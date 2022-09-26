StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

About LiqTech International

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.