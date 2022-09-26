StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of ORN opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.75. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 399,467 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 204,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,551,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 138,624 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

