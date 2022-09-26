StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

In other news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rubicon Technology news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of Rubicon Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of Rubicon Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

