StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Rubicon Technology Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $17.74.
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
