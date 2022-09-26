StockNews.com Downgrades Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to Buy

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTD. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,132.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,267.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,267.71. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,082.78 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.