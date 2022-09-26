StockNews.com Downgrades Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Hold

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 150,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at $15,158,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $1,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

