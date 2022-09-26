StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 3,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,656.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in L.B. Foster by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter worth $24,663,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.