StockNews.com Upgrades Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.50.
Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance
Shares of JLL stock opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $151.09 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
