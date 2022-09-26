StorX Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12.41 Million (SRX)

StorX Network (SRX) traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. One StorX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. StorX Network has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and $346,234.00 worth of StorX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StorX Network has traded up 73.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StorX Network Profile

SRX is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2021. StorX Network’s total supply is 537,001,255 coins and its circulating supply is 311,181,000 coins. StorX Network’s official Twitter account is @Solarex_ICO.

StorX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StorX helps users securely encrypt, fragment and then distribute important data across multiple hosting nodes spread worldwide. StorX provides a democratic marketplace for hosting data, replacing the centralized intermediaries with a decentralized blockchain network. On the StorX platform, the SRX token would serve as a payment currency, the user hosting data would have to make payments in SRX and the farmer hosting node would also receive payments in SRX. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

