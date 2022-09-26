Strike (STRK) Price Hits $16.31

Strike (STRK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $106.68 million and $3.52 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.31 or 0.00085570 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Strike

Strike launched on March 11th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

