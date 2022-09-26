Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €14.50 ($14.80) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.31) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Südzucker Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at €12.69 ($12.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.14. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €9.75 ($9.95) and a 52 week high of €15.72 ($16.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

