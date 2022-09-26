Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.0725 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.78 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 617,389,326 coins and its circulating supply is 369,168,651 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

