Supercars (CAR) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

Supercars (CAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Supercars token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000802 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Supercars has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Supercars has a market capitalization of $965,165.87 and $9,162.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Supercars

CAR is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Supercars

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

