SuperLauncher Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $727,641.74 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011072 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
SuperLauncher Coin Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,696,212 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
