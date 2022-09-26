SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37.56 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00005514 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $138.76 million and $37.56 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,731.58 or 1.09891046 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00056958 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00064558 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

