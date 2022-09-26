SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $340.83 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $331.60 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Stephens cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

