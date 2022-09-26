Swaperry Tops 1-Day Volume of $74,430.00 (PERRY)

Swaperry (PERRY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Swaperry coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Swaperry has traded flat against the dollar. Swaperry has a total market capitalization of $11,646.56 and approximately $74,430.00 worth of Swaperry was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011069 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Swaperry
Swaperry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,740,000 coins. Swaperry’s official Twitter account is @swaperrydex and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Swaperry
