SWAPP Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $210,246.00 (SWAPP)

SWAPP Protocol (SWAPP) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. SWAPP Protocol has a total market cap of $210,246.00 and $40,416.00 worth of SWAPP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SWAPP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SWAPP Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SWAPP Protocol Coin Profile

SWAPP Protocol was first traded on April 20th, 2021. SWAPP Protocol’s total supply is 530,525,586 coins. SWAPP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @swappfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. SWAPP Protocol’s official website is swapp.ee.

SWAPP Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swapp is a company that helps users get paid for their data. There are many people who use the internet every day, but they don't get paid for it. Swapp is designed to help these people. It uses blockchain technology to make data more safe and private.”

