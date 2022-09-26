SwftCoin Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a market cap of $15.27 million and $4.06 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SwftCoin’s genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swft.pro/#/home. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

