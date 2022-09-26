Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $144,176.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swingby

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research.Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

