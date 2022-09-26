Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €107.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €101.25 ($103.32) on Friday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($74.98). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €107.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.08.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.