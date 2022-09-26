Synapse Network (SNP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,876.00

Synapse Network (SNP) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Synapse Network has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synapse Network has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010919 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10749732 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Synapse Network
Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synapse Network Coin Trading
