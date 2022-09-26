Synthetix (SNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $552.34 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $552.34 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00012072 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,077.94 or 1.09872596 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005265 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006635 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00058225 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010425 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005699 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00064508 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
