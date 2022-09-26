Syscoin Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $112.79 million and $3.74 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,054.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00604715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00272599 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 661,889,043 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

