TABOO TOKEN Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. TABOO TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $130,143.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TABOO TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TABOO TOKEN alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN Coin Profile

TABOO TOKEN’s launch date was May 22nd, 2021. TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,659,265,454 coins. The official website for TABOO TOKEN is taboo.community. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TABOO TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Taboo is an adult NFT & Streaming media project. Specializing in highly, exclusive content. With models, who aren’t strictly porn stars, their content is nothing like other adult tokens. Taboo aims to be the Playboy of Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABOO TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TABOO TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TABOO TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TABOO TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TABOO TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.