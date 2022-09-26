Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) is Clean Yield Group’s 6th Largest Position

Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,615 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical accounts for 2.8% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

TAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

