Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

TNDM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.36.

Shares of TNDM opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

