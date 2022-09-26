Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
TNDM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.36.
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of TNDM opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.55 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.