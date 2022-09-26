Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $152.61 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

