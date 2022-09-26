Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TGB opened at $1.16 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

