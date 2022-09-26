TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Financial Review

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TaskUs and DXC Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $760.70 million 2.03 -$58.70 million $0.46 34.50 DXC Technology $16.27 billion 0.34 $718.00 million $2.21 10.95

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than TaskUs. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 3 5 0 2.63 DXC Technology 2 3 4 0 2.22

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TaskUs and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

TaskUs currently has a consensus price target of $30.78, suggesting a potential upside of 92.00%. DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.14%. Given TaskUs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TaskUs is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Volatility and Risk

TaskUs has a beta of 3.7, suggesting that its stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of TaskUs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 5.48% 12.80% 6.38% DXC Technology 3.42% 16.61% 4.34%

Summary

TaskUs beats DXC Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, this segment offers business process services, which include integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services to help customers securely and cost-effectively run mission-critical systems and IT infrastructure. In addition, this segment offers workplace services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, and mobility services. DXC Technology Company is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

