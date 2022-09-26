TD Securities Cuts Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target to C$18.50

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SANG has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANG opened at $5.91 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $131.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

