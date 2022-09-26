TD SYNNEX (SNX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNX opened at $85.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.19. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $84.66 and a fifty-two week high of $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.56.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,610.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,190 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 26.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

