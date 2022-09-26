TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEL. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.7 %

TEL opened at $114.58 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average of $125.24.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

