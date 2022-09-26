TE-FOOD (TONE) One Day Volume Tops $264,619.00

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $15.59 million and $264,619.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD’s launch date was February 22nd, 2018. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official website is te-food.com. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day.TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars.

