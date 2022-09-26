Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Price Target Raised to €4.70

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.70 ($4.80) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Telefónica Stock Performance

TEFOF opened at $3.42 on Monday. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

