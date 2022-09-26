Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Price Target Raised to €4.70

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.70 ($4.80) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Telefónica Stock Performance
TEFOF opened at $3.42 on Monday. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.
Telefónica Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefónica (TEFOF)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.