Tenset (10SET) Price Hits $1.26

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Tenset coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00006218 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $243.91 million and $103,869.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001977 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00040376 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 193,963,127 coins. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

