Tenset Hits One Day Volume of $103,869.00 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Tenset has a market cap of $239.46 million and approximately $103,869.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00006534 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002057 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00042784 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tenset Coin Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 193,963,358 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

