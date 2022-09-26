TenX 1-Day Volume Tops $40,965.00 (PAY)

TenX (PAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, TenX has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One TenX coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $40,965.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TenX Coin Profile

TenX was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

