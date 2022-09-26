Terra (LUNA) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Terra has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and $200.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00013581 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007560 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010850 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011950 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000242 BTC.
About Terra
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,028,457,018 coins and its circulating supply is 164,643,434 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.
