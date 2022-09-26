Terra Virtua Kolect Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59.35 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $42.00 million and approximately $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is www.terravirtua.io. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7.

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is a cross-platform non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that offers a curated marketplace for NFT creators and collectors to interact. The Terra Virtua Kolect platform spans web, PC and mobile AR/VR environments.The Terra Virtua Kolect project raised $2.6 million in three rounds of token sales. Some of Terra Virtua’s partners for creating digital collectibles include Legendary Entertainment and Paramount Pictures.Terra Virtua was formed as a project in 2017, but its utility token TVK only launched on Dec. 16, 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

