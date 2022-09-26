The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,141,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,424,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.98. 14,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,285. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

