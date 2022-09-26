The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 71,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 128,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.38. 146,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,774,203. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $252.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

