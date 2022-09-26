The Luxury Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,520.00 (TLB)

The Luxury Coin (TLB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One The Luxury Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00000475 BTC on exchanges. The Luxury Coin has a total market cap of $198,088.02 and approximately $14,520.00 worth of The Luxury Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Luxury Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

The Luxury Coin Coin Profile

The Luxury Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,155,609 coins. The Luxury Coin’s official Twitter account is @1theluxury and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Luxury Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for The Luxury Coin is theluxurybank.com.

