The Transfer Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $236.92 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $236.92 million and $100.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

TTT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2020. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,398 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

