The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.50 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.