Thorstarter Price Reaches $0.0122 (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Thorstarter has a market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $35,229.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s launch date was June 19th, 2021. Thorstarter’s total supply is 658,426,584 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thorstarter’s official website is thorstarter.org.

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

According to CryptoCompare, “THORSTARTER uses $XRUNE as a settlement currency between new projects (IDOs) and THORChain’s active pools. $XRUNE: $RUNE pool in THORChain acts as a “Liquidity relayer” between short-tail and long-tail assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars.

