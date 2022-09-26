Tiger King (TKING) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Tiger King (TKING) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Tiger King’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Tiger King is tiger-king.org. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tiger King

According to CryptoCompare, “Tiger King Coin is a one-of-a-kind, new coin in the crypto-sphere. Born originally to support tigers, the TKING community (known as TIGERFORCES) have focused their attention both on supporting members of the community and these wild animals.$TKING is available as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

