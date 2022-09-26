TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Achieves $353,975.34

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $353,975.34 and approximately $1.11 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,179.68 or 1.00277625 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

