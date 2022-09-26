TOKPIE (TKP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,655.00

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and $20,655.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE’s launch date was May 9th, 2018. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKPIE (TKP) token is an ERC20 utility token issued on the Ethereum blockchain by the unique cryptocurrency exchange Tokpie. By holding this cryptocurrency, you can get up to 500% discount on fees, regular airdrops from newly listed projects, up to 70% referral bonus, access to the bounty stakes depositing and trading, P2P loans with TKP pledged as collateral under 90% LTV and income from TKP lending (staking).Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

